Topeka COVID-19 patients joins search for treatment

Doctors and patients in Topeka and Manhattan are part of the search for the first treatment against COVID-19.

The question: Whether people who beat the virus hold answers for people fighting it now.

Sandra Sharon of Topeka is among those who knows what COVID-19 can do. She spent 10 days in the hospital, including four in the ICU.

"It felt like I had a vest on that just hurt," she said. "I went all the way up to the different levels of oxygen. (They told me) the next step is to be vented."

Finding a course of treatment for patients like Sandra is tough.

"This illness is new," Sandra said. "I would ask the doctors different questions during my treatment and they were so honest with me and they would say, 'We don't know.'"

Her health care team at Stormont Vail Health in Topeka asked Sandra to take part in a clinical trial which relies on recovered COVID-19 patients, like Nancy Stoltz.

"The symptoms kinda kept stacking on top of each other," said Nancy, who developed the virus after visiting her son in London. "The fever was there, and terrific headaches for about three days."

Nancy had a milder case of COVID-19, but it was enough for her body to develop antibodies. She signed onto the study, donating her plasma to be given to someone like Sandra, who is fighting a severe or life-threatening case of cornoavirus.

Dr. Hassan Taha is leading the study at Stormont Vail.

"Antibodies link to the virus, and they fight the virus, and they prevent the replication of the virus, so if you get antibodies against influenza, for example, it kills that strain of influenza. If you get antibodies against COVID-19, it kills COVID-19, or prevents COVID-19 from causing further tissue damage - in theory - that's not proven. That's why we're doing this study," he said.

Stormont, which is part of the Mayo Clinic Network, was among the first sites signed on to the Mayo Clinic's convalescent plasma program, which launched in early April. A Stormont patient was the 50th in the nation - and the first in the region - to try the plasma treatment. Now, about 11,000 have received it.

"Giving them the plasma, the goal is for them to recover faster, get off the ventilator faster, and go home faster," Dr. Taha said.

If proven effective and safe, convalescent plasma could be a game-changer.

"There is no treatment for the virus so far," Dr. Taha said.

Nancy didn't hesitate to roll up her sleeve.

"From the reports that they have and how beneficial it can be for people, I think it's a great way (to help) until we have a vaccine and medications," she said. "It's our only hope right now."

Sandra said she began to feel better several hours after receiving her plasma transfusion. She can't say for sure it's the plasma that made the difference, but she is grateful to be on the mend - and grateful for a care team helping drive a path forward.

"They were the ones searching for answers for me," Sandra said. "I was lying in bed, sick, and they were working really hard to take care of me."

Ascension Via Christi in Manhattan, University of Kansas Health System - St. Francis Campus in Topeka, Mitchell County Hospital in Beloit, and Lawrence Memorial Health also are part of the study. You can see the full list of participating hospitals, and learn more about the study, by clicking here.

Community Blood Center in Topeka is the convalescent plasma collection site. If you are a recovered COVID-19 patient, and would like to donate as part of the study, log on to savealifenow.org for study details, or to make a plasma donation appointment.