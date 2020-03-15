Topeka & Shawnee Co. Library to close March 16th- 29th

Topeka and Shawnee County Public Library said in a release they will be closed as of 9 p.m., March 15, 2020.

"We will remain closed through March 29 to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in our community. We realize that this may present a hardship to some of our customers and regret that we must close."

They say they are making the decision after a number of health professionals are urging public organizations to close.

Announcements of closings are occurring hourly. As of 6 p.m. today, Shawnee County Parks and Recreation Centers are closed and per the Kansas Department of Education, all Kansas schools are now closed.

They also said that there is growing concern of the potential risk to library staff and customers and our ability to preserve an environment that facilitates health and safety.

While the library's physical location will be closed they did say their website and online branch will remain open.

"Our website offers a variety of digital options including ebooks, audiobooks, videos, music and magazines."