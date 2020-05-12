Tony Weingartner files to run for Shawnee County Sheriff

Tony Weingartner has officially filed to run for the Republican nomination for Shawnee County Sheriff this August.

Weingartner is currently the Assistant Director of the Kansas Bureau of Investigation and is a 28-year veteran of law enforcement. He plans to increase deputies on patrol and reduce administrative expenses.

“Crime in Shawnee County is rising and residents do not feel safe,” says Weingartner. “Morale in the Sheriff’s Office is low under the current appointed Sheriff. I am running because I have a plan to reduce crime and make this community safer.”

He also wants to be tougher on registered offenders, increase communication with the community, to create new partnerships with at-risk youth and senior citizens and to perform a top-to-bottom review of the Shawnee County Sheriff’s office to increase efficiency.

Weingartner officially announced his intention to run for Shawnee County Sheriff on Jan. 8 at a rally attended by retired Sheriff Dick Barta and included support from four past Shawnee County Undersheriffs.

Before working for the KBI, Weingartner worked as a 911 dispatcher, police officer and SWAT team leader. He graduated from the FBI National Academy and earned an undergraduate degree in criminal justice and master degree in public administration.

