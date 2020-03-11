Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson test positive for coronavirus

Hollywood couple Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson are fighting coronavirus.

Hanks posted the news Wednesday night on social media. He said they are in Australia, and both felt tired and achy, while Wilson also had slight fevers and chills.

"To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive," Hanks wrote.

He said they are following protocols set forth by medical officials,and will be observed and isolated.

"Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach," he wrote.

According to Daily Mail, Hanks arrived in Australia in late January to work on an Elvis Presley biopic directed by Baz Luhrmann.