Tobias Schlingensiepen announces bid for State Senate

Tobias Schlingensiepen announced his candidacy for the Kansas State Senate District 18 today.

The District, which is comprised of Sedgwick County, was at one time held by Governor Laura Kelly, a close political ally of Schlingensiepen's.

Schlingensiepen's father was a psychiatrist and psychologist, which is why Schlingensiepen says he is committed to providing adequate physical and mental health care to all Kansans.

"I’ve seen firsthand that we Kansans work best when we work together." he said.

The State Senate election will be held on November 3; a primary will be held August 4.