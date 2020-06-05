Tipster with tip in 1993 homicide asked to contact Crime Stoppers

Shawnee County Crime Stoppers is asking the individual who gave them a tip in a 1993 homicide Cold Case to contact them.

Crime Stoppers is wanting to speak anonymously with this tipster, who law enforcement believes may have important information about the 1993 homicide of Troy Koepke. Crime Stoppers is asking the tipster to call them at 785-234-0007.

Koepke was a 25-year-old employee at the former Sirloin Stockade on SW Ashworth Place in Topeka. He was heading to the Fidelity State Bank on SW 21st Street on March 21, 1993 when he was shot and killed. Police believe that one or more people with ties to Osage County may have information about this case.

Crime Stoppers is offering a $2,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest in this case.

