Thursday forecast: Warm and windy with storms

Mother Nature didn’t get the memo because spring starts at 10:50 this evening but we’ll be in the 70s today and stuck in the 30s for much of the day tomorrow. The good news is we’ll be warming back up this weekend although still remaining below average for this time of year.

The focus for the next 8 days will be the storm chance today and temperatures dropping in the 20s for lows tonight and tomorrow night with Friday night being the coldest temperature in the next 8 days. The chance for storms today will be higher this morning compared to the afternoon but the chance for severe weather may be higher this afternoon compared to this morning. Bottom line be ready for storms at anytime today and don’t be surprised if it’s severe no matter what part of the day it is.

Today windy and warm with highs in the mid 70s. Winds S 20-35, gusting up to 45 mph. There is a wind advisory in effect for areas south of I-70 this afternoon. We’ll have scattered storms this morning with a break around midday before storms redevelop. There will be a better chance to get mostly sunny skies this afternoon compared to what we’ve seen so far this week. This will lead to a more unstable atmosphere and allow for any storms to develop to have a better risk for becoming severe. While hail and wind are the primary hazards, a tornado can’t be ruled out.

Tonight a cold front pushes through with lows in the upper 20s. Winds SW/N 20-35 with gusts still up to 40 mph.

Tomorrow other than a few early morning clouds, we’ll have mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 30s-low 40s. Winds N 15-30 mph. Wind chills will start out in the teens possibly single digits up toward the Nebraska border and only warm up in the 20s to low 30s during the day.

An even colder start is expected for Saturday morning with temperatures starting out in the low 20s. The good news is the winds will be much lighter overnight and even into Saturday (<10 mph). With increasing clouds highs will be in the mid 40s to begin the weekend.

Did have to put a chance of rain in the forecast for Sunday. It’s not too impressive with expected rainfall totals but despite the rain we’ll be slightly warmer than Saturday due to the warmer start. Will likely be in the low 50s. IF precipitation develops early Sunday morning we may have a brief window for light snow but it won’t last long and not expecting any accumulation or impacts on the roads.

The first half of the week will be in a warming trend and models are starting to come together on rain chances but there still remains some uncertainty on timing. Right now moved the chance of rain to Tuesday and took it out on Monday. A cold front is expected next Thursday from both models so expect Tuesday and Wednesday to be the warm days for next week.

Taking Action:

1. Any storms today may become strong or severe with a hail/wind risk however a tornado can’t be ruled out. The better risk for severe weather will be this afternoon especially once the morning storms clear out and we get sun but that doesn't mean we won't have a severe storm this morning.

2. Strong winds with gusts 25-45 mph are expected late this morning until Friday evening before the winds diminish. This means if you don’t get rain this morning, the strong winds and the low relative humidity values will lead to a high fire danger threat. Avoid outdoor burning if possible. You’ll have a chance to do any planned burning with light winds this weekend.

3. A hard freeze with the potential for teens and low 20s are expected Saturday morning.