Thursday forecast: The heat continues

The heat wave continues with several small chances for storms through the weekend. The storm chances will not be like what we had Wednesday night. In fact confidence is low on if storms even develop in the first place. As of right now the highest chance for rain will be Friday night however can’t completely rule out rain tonight and can’t even rule out the possibility that we could have storms Saturday. Any storms that manage to develop may produce hail/strong winds.

The next highest overall chance of rain won’t be until early next week as a cold front brings an end to the heat and we may even get rain from remnants of Tropical Storm Cristobal.

Today other than some leftover clouds early there will be plenty of sun with highs in the low-mid 90s. Heat indices: 98-103. Winds S 5-10 mph.

Tonight will go mostly clear however there is a slight chance of storms. Lows in the low 70s. Winds S around 5 mph.

Tomorrow expect a similar day to today with highs in the low-mid 90s. Winds S 5-10 mph. Heat index values as high as 103.

There is a slightly higher chance for showers/storms Friday night but again not as high as last night’s rain.

This weekend continues to be the battle of rain or dry conditions especially Saturday between the two long range computer models. It is worth noting our in house model that also goes out to Saturday is ‘siding’ with scattered showers/storms as well. Based on the weather pattern in place still leaning toward mostly dry conditions despite rain being produced on two of the 3 models. Certainly a part of the forecast that needs to be monitored closely because this holds the best chance of rain during the day until Tuesday otherwise all the other rain chances will mainly be at night not affecting most outdoor activities.

By Tuesday we start to transition to a more seasonal weather pattern in the 80s with lower humidity, which will be much needed.

_________________

Taking Action

1. Stay safe in the heat, drink plenty of water.

2. All storm chances through the weekend are low but still need to be monitored especially the potential for rain on Saturday that may affect any outdoor social distancing appropriate plans you might have.