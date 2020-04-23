Thursday forecast: Sunshine returns along with warm temperatures

The up and down temperatures continue with highs back in the 70s today before cooling back down in the 60s tomorrow and Saturday. There are several chances for rain in the next 8 days however with computer model differences in the exact timing and overall coverage, there is low confidence with the specific details.

There is higher confidence that the risk for severe weather will be very low to none on all chances for the next 8 days and even though specific details are unknown such as timing or how widespread the rain will be, the chances you see in the 8 day are when the rain would occur. So for example the rain chance tomorrow, uncertainty exists on if rain will exist in the morning or afternoon or both and where the rain will be however confidence is high that rain will exist somewhere in northeast Kansas at some point in the day.

Today after patchy fog this morning we’ll have plenty of sunshine with highs in the upper 70s-around 80°. Winds W/NW 5-10 mph.

We’ll have to monitor north-central KS after 5pm for a chance of cloud cover moving in and showers or even t-storms developing otherwise the chance for rain will increase throughout the rest of northeast Kansas tonight as lows drop in the low-mid 50s. Winds light and variable.

Tomorrow scattered showers with a few t-storms with highs in the mid-upper 60s. Winds N 5-10 mph.

This weekend will remain mild in the upper 60s-low 70s with Sunday being the warmer day. As far as the rain and storm chance is concerned there are differences in the models on WHERE rain will occur however the highest chance for rain would mainly be from 3pm Saturday to 8am Sunday. See video on the app or wibw.com/weather for a model comparison explanation and the placement of rain and note there still remains low confidence.

The final 5 days of April will be warm with highs in the 70s and the highest rain chance will be Tuesday although we’ll have to monitor a small chance of rain Monday morning as well.

Taking Action:

Have outdoor plans the next 8 days such as going for a walk or gardening? With the low confidence of specific details with the rain stay updated by checking the forecast often and keeping the radar handy. Confidence is high it'll be dry for all of northeast Kansas today, Saturday morning and Sunday.

