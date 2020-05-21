Thursday forecast: Slight chance of storms today, better chance tonight

Several chances for rain and t-storms begin today and last through early next week. When it will rain in your backyard is too specific of a detail to know and it’s going to be one of these weather patterns that you’ll just need to check the radar.

Overall though these are the times that rain would be the most widespread across the area according to the latest computer models, keeping in mind this is subject to change:

Tonight into early Friday morning, Saturday night, Sunday night into Monday morning. Otherwise all the other time frames there are subtle differences in the models where some models do indicate we’ll continue with widespread rain at times while other models keep it more isolated or not as heavy.

Bottom line you will get rain at some point between today and early next week and it’ll likely be at least 1” with many spots in the 1.50”-3” range.

As for the severe weather threat, it’ll be relatively low considering it is May and typically it’s our peak severe weather month but it just won’t be the case with this weather pattern set-up. While there may be a few strong to severe storms tomorrow afternoon and late Saturday into Saturday evening (hail/wind threat), it’s not a high chance. This is due to lack of sun (quite a bit of cloud cover is expected) however if we do get some clearing in between rounds of storms between tomorrow and Saturday the risk does increase. The ingredients for severe weather regardless of any clearing Sunday or Monday is not as high so the threat for any severe weather during this time would be even lower.

Today the highest chance for rain and t-storms is west of a line from Marysville through Manhattan down to Council Grove with lower chances of rain but still existing this afternoon east of that line. Highs will be in the low-mid 70s. Winds E/SE 5-15 mph.

Tonight storms will be likely especially after 10pm with lows in the upper 50s-low 60s. Winds SE around 5 mph.

Tomorrow will continue with any leftover storms from tonight through the morning. There may be a break midday before redevelopment in the afternoon. There is a little more uncertainty on how tomorrow will play out so we’ll have to fine-tune this part of the forecast later. Highs will be in the mid-upper 70s. Winds SE 5-15 mph.

Any storms should be gone or out of the area after midnight Friday night leaving most of Saturday dry especially in the morning. There is a slight chance storms do develop Saturday afternoon however the better chances will likely hold off until Saturday night and will continue with on and off storms Sunday and Monday as a cold front pushes through. Highs Saturday will warm into the mid 80s with a cooling trend Sunday and Monday.

___________________

Taking Action

1. As you’re making your outdoor social distancing plans in the coming days, it’s still too difficult to pinpoint and give an answer on if a particular timeframe will be dry for you. Just know that Saturday is still leaning more toward the driest day of them all and stay weather aware. Don't be surprised if you have to adjust your plans at the last minute.

2. Lightning and flooding will be the main hazards in this weather pattern