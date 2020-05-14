Thursday forecast: Severe storms this afternoon

All eyes will be on this afternoon for the development of storms that could be severe. All modes of severe weather are possible with hail/wind the primary threats although a tornado or two can’t be ruled out. Flooding will be a concern for areas southeast of the turnpike where a flash flood watch is in effect.

While the storms from Wednesday night shouldn’t have an impact on the atmosphere not being able to destabilize for this afternoon, clouds that linger might. Right now the forecast calls for some partial clearing but just how much clearing occurs would impact our t-storm risk later today. Yesterday we had low clouds as well as the warm front that slowed down keeping any storms from developing until after sunset. Most models are in pretty good agreement on today’s storm set-up however with that said remain weather aware in case the forecast changes.

After today, the storm chances continue Friday and Saturday however the hail/wind risk diminishes with lightning and heavy rain that could lead to flooding being the hazards to monitor.

Today any leftovers showers/storms from overnight should be out of Kansas by 8am otherwise partly to mostly cloudy (meaning some areas could get sun). Highs in the mid-upper 70s. Winds S 5-15, gusting up to 25 mph. Showers/storms could develop anytime after 2pm.

Tonight storms will continue to push down to the southeast along the cold front through 10pm and while some models are keeping the area dry the rest of the night, others are keeping a slight chance of redevelopment. That part of the forecast will need to be looked at and adjusted as needed. Lows will be in the upper 50s-low 60s. Winds S/N 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow showers/storms will be possible at anytime during the day however the better chance will occur in the afternoon especially if rain doesn’t redevelop from overnight. Most of the rain will be south of I-70. Highs in the mid 70s. Winds NE/E 5-10 mph.

All models are indicating Friday night is the best chance for widespread and even heavy rain for most if not all of northeast Kansas which would even extend into at least Saturday morning before winding down by the afternoon. While a warmer airmass is expected Saturday vs Sunday and highs could potentially be in the upper 70s to near 80°, have the forecast in the mid 70s for now because of rain keeping temperatures from warming. In fact if rain lingers longer, low 70s are certainly possible.

By Sunday a dry weather pattern sets up along with lower humidity with lows in the low-mid 50s Saturday night through Monday night and highs int he mid 70s. Temperatures and humidity do start to come up Tuesday. While one of the models is indicating a slight rain chance Thursday and Friday next week the other model keeps the area dry. So at the very least we’ll have 4 straight dry days, Sunday through Wednesday.

_______________

Taking Action

1. Stay weather aware this afternoon. Anything could happen from hail to strong winds to a tornado. Highest risk for storms is southeast of a line from Hiawatha down to Council Grove.

2. With storms continuing Friday and Saturday be aware of the flooding threat increasing and if you are out and come across flooded waters, Turn Around Don’t Drown. Remember best case scenario you’re spending a lot of money to fix your water damaged car when you drive through flooded water, worst case scenario you become a fatality.