Thursday forecast: Scattered rain today, rain/snow mix tonight

A lot going on across northeast Kansas today and tonight from rain to t-storms that may be strong or even severe to accumulating snow. On top of that a warm front will bring a mild day for areas south of I-70 where highs will be around 20° warmer than areas near the Nebraska border. There are also winter weather advisories and freeze warnings issued for portions of northeast Kansas as well.

Today highs will only warm up in the low 40s near the Nebraska border with low-mid 50s along I-70. Upper 50s-mid 60s are likely south of I-70. For the most part rain will be the precipitation that will fall however can’t rule out a wintry mix near the Nebraska border. Even if there was a wintry mix, accumulation will not occur since we’ll have the solar energy from the sun melting the snow as it reaches the surface.

Tonight with a rain/snow mix and even a few t-storms especially this evening out toward central KS that may be strong or even severe with a hail/wind threat, precipitation will become more widespread compared to the scattered nature of the daytime hours. Snowfall accumulation will be tricky. It will depend on the rate the snow comes down and what the temperatures will be. Those areas that do get below freezing tonight it’ll likely drop below 32° after precipitation moves out of the area. In general think 1-2” with isolated 3” is possible near the Nebraska border with most spots in the trace to 1” range. Winds N 15-25 mph.

Tomorrow any precipitation should be gone by 8am leading to decreasing clouds and dry conditions. Highs around 50°. Winds N 5-15 mph.

This weekend temperatures finally warm up (although there will be a few spots still near if not cooler than 32°). Highs in the 60s this weekend with a slight chance of a shower or t-storm Saturday night south of I-70. Most spots will remain dry.

Next week highs will remain mild with a storm system that will bring showers/storms starting Tuesday night.

________________

Taking Action:

1. Areas near the Nebraska border have the highest chance for accumulation of snow tonight meaning if you’re going to be traveling through tomorrow morning, give yourself plenty of extra time or delay travel until later in the day.

2. Several spots will be below freezing Friday morning and a few spots still may get below freezing Saturday morning so any gardening you want to do, hold off until Saturday. Once we get past a potential freeze in a few spots Saturday morning that may be our last freeze for the season.