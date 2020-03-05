Thursday forecast: Red flag warning, avoid outdoor burning

Today’s strong winds and low relative humidity values will lead to an extreme fire danger threat this afternoon meaning avoid outdoor burning. We’ll get a break from the strong winds tomorrow so you’ll be able to burn if needed because it should be avoided this weekend with strong winds returning to the forecast.

Precipitation wise, we’re going to get more unsettled next week with several opportunities. The highest chance being Sunday night into Monday.

Today sunny with highs around 60°. Winds NW 15-30, gusting around 35 mph.

Tonight clear with lows in the upper 20s. The winds will gradually diminish throughout the night and should be light to calm by sunrise.

Tomorrow will be sunny with highs in the mid-upper 50s. Winds NW/S 5-10 mph (may get slightly stronger winds around 15 mph in north-central KS).

This weekend will consist of a mix of sun and clouds with highs back in the mid-upper 60s and breezy conditions. Saturday may have some afternoon clouds however at this time will still go mostly sunny vs partly sunny. Sunday will certainly have an increase in cloud cover in advance of the storm system that will bring rain to the area by Sunday night. Winds all weekend including Saturday night will be out of the south gusting 25-35 mph. Lower relative humidity values Saturday will lead to a higher fire danger threat however we’ll have to monitor Sunday as well.

Rain next week will be Sunday night into at least Monday midday then again Tuesday night into early Wednesday. Most of Wednesday does look to be dry. There is another round of rain likely Thursday as well. this will keep highs cooler than what we’ve had this week and more in the 50s, closer to normal for this time of year.

________________

Taking Action:

1. An extreme fire danger threat exists this afternoon which means avoid outdoor burning. Be on the lookout for this weekend to be in a fire danger threat as well.

2. With Daylight Saving time beginning this weekend, it’s a good opportunity to check and/or replace batteries in your smoke detectors, carbon monoxide detectors, and weather radios.