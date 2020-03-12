Thursday forecast: Rain this morning, dry this afternoon

Scattered showers/storms will move through this morning however dry conditions are likely late this morning into the afternoon as a cold front pushes through. It’ll be another mild day before it turns colder tomorrow through the weekend.

Speaking of the weekend we’re monitoring a rain/snow mix late Friday into Saturday. As of now think the latest timing of it will start to move into the WIBW viewing area anytime after 3pm Friday lasting until 3pm at the latest Saturday.

While most areas will just receive rain there will be areas especially along and north of I-70 that will have snow and possibly sleet mixing in at times.

The factors that complicate the forecast as far as how much snow will accumulate is most of the mix will occur Friday night with no solar energy, below freezing temperatures about ½ mile above the surface however staying above freezing at the surface and warm roads. Still think the impacts from this will be low but remain weather aware if you’re going to be out and about.

While computer models are hinting at 3”+ of snow near the Nebraska border, that’s going to be difficult to get with all the factors above so will go with up to 2” mainly on grassy surfaces.

Today after showers/storms this morning, the question will be how much clearing takes place. Will go with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 50s to upper 60s from north to south and as a cold front pushes through wouldn’t be surprised if most spots end up in the upper 50s-low 60s by 5pm. Winds turning breezy this afternoon out of the northwest 5-30 mph.

Tonight increasing clouds with winds diminishing. Lows in the mid 30s. Winds N 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow the chance of rain exists after 3pm with highs in the upper 40s-low 50s. Winds NE/E 5-10 mph.

A rain/snow mix is likely Friday night into Saturday, that’ll keep it cool all day with highs stuck in the upper 30s-low 40s. Winds E 15-25 mph.

Sunday will be slightly warmer with cloudy skies continuing, highs in the mid-upper 40s. Winds E 5-10 mph.

Next week’s weather pattern will bring at least a small chance for showers/storms each day. We’ll have to take it on a day by day basis with specific details like timing and how widespread the rain will be.

Confidence is higher that Tuesday looks to be a drier day compared to the other days however confidence is low on when to expect the best chance for rain or t-storms.

______________

Taking Action:

1. Rain today will linger through midday with dry conditions this afternoon and remaining mild so enjoy the temperatures before it turns colder tomorrow into the weekend.

2. Friday night-Saturday morning could have accumulating snow mainly north of I-70 however it won’t last long, it’ll melt during the day Saturday. This could cause some travel delays with some impacts however still think the impacts will remain relatively low compared to if this storm system occurred in December or January.