Thursday forecast: On and off showers through tonight

Scattered rain showers will be developing throughout the day and continue tonight. The next topic of concern in the forecast is the potential for frost Saturday morning. Confidence is increasing that many spots will be in the 34-37 degree range.

The unseasonably cool weather sticks around through early next week with highs stuck in the 60s and lows in the 40s. There will be a warmup beginning Wednesday. Next week also brings several rounds of showers/storms to the area however still too early to pinpoint details such as timing and the severe weather threat.

Today there may be some spots that start the day with sunny skies but clouds will quickly increase with highs in the low-mid 60s. Scattered showers and a few t-storms are possible at any time however the better chance of rain will occur this afternoon. Still not a guarantee that it will rain in your area as there will be several spots that don’t get much if anything at all. T-storms are possible as well and while there is a very low conditional threat that a few storms may be strong enough to produce hail/stronger winds latest thinking is lightning would be the only hazard. Winds S/SE 5-15 mph.

Tonight scattered showers with isolated t-storms will continue with lows in the mid 40s. Winds will be increasing after midnight with north winds gusting around 25 mph.

Tomorrow strong winds early with winds diminishing throughout the day but still in general north winds gusting around 30 mph. Other than a few clouds early we’ll have plenty of sunshine with highs in the low 60s.

With clear skies and light to calm winds expected Friday night ingredients exist for temperatures to drop in the 30s and frost to occur.

Clouds will increase Saturday with highs in the mid 60s before a cold front pushes through Saturday night bringing a chance for rain and highs slightly cooler Sunday. Right now still have mostly sunny skies Sunday however would not be surprised if we had to go partly sunny with more cloud cover but with dry conditions.

Next week will start out cool before a warm-up on Wednesday and several chance for showers/storms especially beginning Monday night. Still too early to pinpoint the best chance for rain so stay tuned.

Taking Action:

1. T-storms are possible at anytime today, stay weather aware and if you are outside when you hear thunder seek shelter by going inside.

2. Frost is looking more likely Saturday morning. Be ready to cover or bring inside any sensitive plants.