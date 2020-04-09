Thursday forecast: Much cooler today with a widespread freeze tonight

Many spots were close to 90° today but temperatures will be near 60° to end the work week which is slightly below average. The main weather concerns are a wide spread freeze tonight (and several freezing mornings next week) and a storm system this weekend that will bring rain, t-storms and snow.

There does remain some uncertainty on when the cold front will move through on Sunday where snow will become a factor and if and how much accumulation may occur. Make sure to keep checking back each day and of course on Sunday itself on how this storm system will impact the day. Behind the strong cold front on Easter Sunday expect highs stuck in the 50s and even 40s for much of next week with lows in the 20s and 30s. There won’t be much of a warm up until possibly Friday however even that is in question.

Today there does remain some differences in the models on timing of cloud cover. Right now am leaning toward clouds developing this morning for more clouds this morning compared to this afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 50s to low 60s. Winds NW 15-30, gusting up to 35 mph.

Tonight is a freeze warning for all of northeast Kansas under clear skies and winds becoming light to calm after midnight. Lows in the mid-upper 20s.

Tomorrow models are in more of an agreement of clouds increasing by the afternoon with highs that will be similar if now a few degrees cooler than today. Upper 50s to near 60°. Winds S 5-15 mph.

There is a slight chance of showers/storms late Friday night into Saturday morning however the better chance of showers/storms will develop late Saturday afternoon into Saturday night. There may even be some sun Saturday which will help temperatures warm up in the mid 60s to even low 70s not out of the question.

With showers/storms likely Saturday night into Sunday, as mentioned above the question is how quickly will the cold front push through before the rain changes to a rain/snow mix. The other question is the precipitation rate. If the precipitation rate is heavy enough and exceeds the melting rate, the better chance for accumulation. Right now north-central KS needs to be ready for accumulating snow. Even if accumulation is minimal or none, winds are expected to be strong so visibilities will be reduced.

This cold front will set-up several mornings below freezing next week and highs at least 10° below average for this time of year.

_________________

Taking Action:

1. Gardeners beware: A freeze warning is in effect tonight and will likely be below freezing for several mornings next week as well.

2. While severe weather is unlikely with any storms Saturday, if you are going to enjoy the mild day outside (while practicing social distancing) be weather aware. T-storms may develop late in the afternoon and lightning needs to be taken just as seriously as any severe weather hazard.

3. Traveling Sunday especially in the afternoon is not recommended especially if you’re in north-central Kansas where the highest chance for snow will occur.

4. Even if you don’t receive snow Sunday or Sunday night with rain likely Sunday and any moisture that doesn’t evaporate will produce slick roads overnight into Monday morning with temperatures below freezing.