Thursday forecast: Mild today, feeling like winter in a few spots tomorrow

The big weather story is the cold front that may start to affect north-central Kansas this afternoon while pushing through the rest of northeast Kansas tonight. This will bring at least a 20° drop in highs from today to tomorrow. It is just a 36 hour cool down from tonight through Saturday morning as we’re looking to warm back up Saturday afternoon into next week.

Precipitation wise most areas will just get rain with the highest chance tonight into tomorrow morning however areas in north-central Kansas could have temperatures dropping down to around 30° tonight which would produce freezing rain thus a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect.

After tomorrow’s rain, the chance for precipitation is low for the remainder of the 8 day forecast and even the chance Sunday night is looking less and less likely but will keep it in for consistency purposes and continue to monitor the computer models adjusting as needed.

Today spotty showers and even a t-storm will be moving through mainly this morning with dry conditions this afternoon. Highs will be in the mid 60s to low 70s. How warm it will get will depend on how much clearing there will be. If overcast skies remain, most spots will be closer to the mid 60s. Bottom line mild and breezy with southerly winds gusting around 30 mph. The cold front may affect places like Concordia and Washington after 2pm which may have temperatures dropping the rest of the day, potentially could be in the 40s by 5pm (still some timing differences in the models).

Tonight rain likely with a few t-storms and freezing rain late in north-central Kansas. Lows will generally be in the 30s to possibly low 40s. Winds S/N 5-15, gusting up to 20 mph.

Tomorrow the precipitation will wind down from west to east through the day with uncertainty on how quickly the rain will be gone. Regardless temperatures will be stuck in the 40s with northerly winds gusting around 25 mph meaning wind chills will likely be in the 20s and 30s to as warm as the low 40s.

The winds do diminish Friday night but still enough to where wind chills will be in the 20s with temperatures in the upper 20s-low 30s .

Saturday shows mostly sunny in the 8 day but some models are indicating more clouds than that so may have to increase the clouds if models are more consistent in that. Highs will be in the 50s with lighter winds, less than 10 mph which continues into Sunday as well with warmer temperatures in the 60s.

Taking Action:

1. Take some time to get outside especially if you’re stuck at home. Please make sure to follow social distancing rules including staying off of park equipment.

2. Areas in north-central Kansas will start to get a sharp drop in temperatures sometime this afternoon so if you are one to be going to work, take a coat with you as you will need it as you head back home after 4pm.

3. Areas in north-central Kansas, use caution if you’re going to be on the roads tonight into tomorrow morning especially on bridges and overpasses with freezing rain possible.

4. Most if not all of northeast Kansas will be at or below 32° Saturday morning