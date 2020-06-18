Thursday forecast: Hot again today, cooler with scattered storms tomorrow

We just have to get through today’s heat before cooler weather is on the way. Not only will temperatures cool down but we’ll also get much needed rainfall. On and off rain will continue tonight through the next 8 days. It’s not going to rain all day everyday, in fact a lot of the rain especially once we get past Monday will be at night for next week’s rain chances. Even with that being said, timing of the rain could still change so make sure to keep checking back everyday for the latest forecast.

Despite all the chances for storms in the next 8 days, the risk for severe weather is low. There is a window of a couple hours this evening where storms could produce some strong winds 50-60 mph otherwise a chance strong to severe storms with damaging winds and even some hail are possible with storms on Saturday. In general lightning and locally heavy rainfall will be the primary hazards. Right now the overall risk for (widespread) flooding is low and will remain localized.

Today will be mostly sunny and dry for most of the day. There may be cloud cover developing mid-afternoon in north-central Kansas with storms developing after 5pm. Highs will still be able to warm up in the low 90s. Winds S 10-20, gusting around 25 mph.

This evening, any storms that develop mainly north of I-70 have a risk for strong winds otherwise overnight the severe weather threat diminishes with non severe showers/storms for all of northeast Kansas and lows in the upper 60s-low 70s.

Tomorrow scattered showers/storms will continue. There is some minor differences in the models on when the best chance for rain will be but the chance for rain exists all day. Highs in the upper 70s-low 80s. Winds S/W 5-10 mph.

On and off storms continue Friday night into Saturday with highs slightly warmer in the low-mid 80s. Again it’s not going to rain everywhere all day, there will be several spots dry for several hours and maybe even a whole morning or afternoon.

Latest models do have Sunday mostly dry so have removed the rain chance and kept it in for Sunday night and even Monday. Especially considering we may even be mostly sunny highs will be able to warm up in the mid-upper 80s.

Next week the chance of storms exists Sunday night into Monday with the other storm chances mainly at night into the morning hours. Yesterday models were not in agreement with the temperatures forecast however they are starting to agree with highs remaining in the 80s and not warming back in the 90s.

________________________

Taking Action:

1. Practice your heat safety protocols: Staying hydrated, wearing sunscreen, limiting outdoor activity, check on the pets and NEVER leave a pet or child in the backseat of a car even if it’s a couple minutes. It can get extremely hot very quickly and could be deadly.

2. With an unsettled weather pattern beginning tonight and lasting into next week, keep checking back everyday for the latest details as we continue to fine tune the forecast. The best advice you can have from us on what time it’s going to rain and when is it going to rain is checking the radar before heading out for any outdoor activities. It’s a tricky weather pattern on being able to be that specific. We’ll have to just take it one day at a time especially when it comes to the details.