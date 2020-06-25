Thursday forecast: Heating back up

The heat and humidity return today with heat indices ranging anywhere from 93-100° through the weekend. Other than a brief cool down with some spots in the mid-upper 80s Saturday, highs will remain fairly consistent and hot as we end the month of June and start July on Wednesday.

You’ll also notice there are several chances for storms in the 8 day forecast. Confidence is fairly low on exact timing of storms however based on the recent model run and how the models have handled the rain from the past couple days, it is looking more toward the bulk of the rain occurring at night and if any storms occurred during the day it would be through mid-morning and possibly late afternoon. Basically 4pm-10am would be the main time frame with storms in the next 8 days. Obviously this is subject to change as we get closer to each storm chance so make sure to check back everyday for the latest especially if you have outdoor plans.

Today after overnight storms move out shortly after sunrise, it’ll be mostly sunny and dry with highs in the low-mid 90s. Winds S 5-15, gusting up to 25 mph.

Tonight mostly clear with lows in the low-mid 70s. Winds S 5-10 mph. There is a very small chance for storms in north-central Kansas after 4am that may linger into early Friday morning however most models keep the area dry so will not put that in the official forecast at this time.

Tomorrow may start out mostly sunny however clouds will increase with highs in the low-mid 90s. There is some uncertainty on how quickly storms will develop but think it’ll be likely after 4pm. The question is if any storms develop at all during the day or if it holds off until after 7pm.

Rain and t-storms are likely Friday night and while a few storms may become severe, widespread severe weather is not expected. Lightning and minor flooding will be the only hazards.

Saturday is questionable on how long rain lingers. Right now think the best chance for rain will be in the morning leaving the middle part of the day dry with redevelopment late in the afternoon.

With storms Saturday night, most of the activity will be gone by Sunday morning leading to mostly dry conditions and a mix of sun and clouds for the second half of the weekend.

We’ll continue this weather pattern for much of next week with highs in the low-mid 90s and on and off storms mainly at night.

The weather pattern by the end of the week including the 4th of July (next Saturday) is still uncertain with the long range models indicating differences so unable at this point to give any sense as to what the 4th will be like.

___________________

Taking Action:

1. As the heat and humidity starts to build back into the area, make sure you’re staying hydrated and cool.

2. Despite all the storm chances in the next 8 days there still isn’t one particular day or time period where confidence is high enough to lead to cancelling any outdoor activities. Saturday morning does look to be the best time-frame to consider a Plan B with storms that may linger from Friday night but there even remains uncertainty on that.