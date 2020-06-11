Thursday forecast: Another heat wave begins

After a break from the heat yesterday with highs in the 70s, temperatures are back near 90° today. In fact we begin another heat wave with highs in the upper 80s-low 90s to end the week with slightly warmer temperatures in the low-mid 90s this weekend and closer to the mid 90s for much of northeast Kansas next week. There still remains some differences in the models on if we get rain or not. Right now confidence is low on when and how widespread any rain will be so have the official forecast dry for now but don’t be surprised if storms get added to the forecast in the coming days.

If there’s any good news about this upcoming heat wave at least at this point it’s not expected to be as humid as what it has been so far this month. It’ll be slightly cooler however when it’s as hot as it will be you’re probably not going to notice it.

Today sunny with highs in the upper 80s-low 90s. Winds SW 5-15, gusting up to 20 mph.

Tonight mostly clear with lows in the low-mid 60s. South wind around 5 mph.

Tomorrow sunny with highs back in the upper 80s-low 90s. Winds will be more out of the southeast 5-10 mph with some areas gusting up to 20 mph but not as widespread of a breeze as we may have today.

The gusts around 20 mph will continue into the weekend with sustained winds around 10 mph. Mostly sunny skies will continue as well as highs warm up in the low-mid 90s. There is a chance some spots may stay in the upper 80s especially Saturday. There’s also a slight chance of rain this weekend according to one model however other models keep the entire weekend dry so right now will keep the chance out of the official forecast until we get more confidence that there will be rain.

The small rain chance according to one model may continue early in the work week and again early Thursday. Again with the weather pattern in place and the other long range models keeping the area dry will not put any rain chances in the forecast until there’s more confidence and consistency in the models. There’s a pretty good chance that most of northeast Kansas will be completely dry for the next 8 days.

______________________

Taking Action:

With another heat wave starting today, make sure you’re practicing your heat safety protocols: Staying hydrated, wearing sunscreen, limiting outdoor activity, check on the pets and NEVER leave a pet or child in the backseat of a car even if it’s a couple minutes. It can get extremely hot very quickly and could be deadly.

