Thursday forecast: A wide range in temperatures today

A wide range in temperatures will be a focus for the next couple days with areas near the Nebraska Kansas border about 10-15 degrees cooler than areas near I-35. This is due to a combination of cloud coverage and a frontal boundary in the area bringing in a slightly cooler airmass while areas further south of the front will stay in a warmer airmass. By Sunday temperatures should start to be more uniform and consistent for the entire WIBW viewing area.

Precipitation wise most of the showers/storms will occur at night (tonight and tomorrow night) but we’ll have to monitor any chances that linger during the daytime hours of Friday and Saturday in spots. There’s also the risk for severe weather both nights especially south of I-70. Hail and wind would be the main threats.

Today most areas will be cloudy however areas near I-35 will have the best chance to see mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the mid-upper 50s near the Nebraska border with low 70s near I-35. Winds N/NW 5-10 mph.

Tonight the chance of showers/storms will be isolated to scattered in nature so not everyone will receive rain. Lows will drop in the mid 40s to low 50s. Winds NE 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow there’s a chance we could have some leftover showers/storms in the morning however most spots will be dry. Once again we’ll have mostly cloudy skies and highs that could range anywhere from around 60° near the Nebraska border to low 70s near I-35. Winds E/N 5-10 mph.

Scattered showers/storms will develop once again Friday night. This may be more widespread than Thursday night and more concerning for severe weather compared to Thursday night. This will be ahead of a storm system that will bring strong winds for Saturday.

Saturday there is a chance of a few leftover showers/storms in the morning however most of the day will be dry with a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the 60s for most spots with possible highs stuck in the 50s near the Nebraska border. Some models are even hinting at highs close to 70° which could certainly be possible with sunshine. Winds SW/W 20-35, gusting around 40 mph. There is another chance for rain late in the afternoon through Saturday evening mainly north of I-70. Low risk for t-storms during this time.

Sunday will be the much nicer day this weekend with highs in the mid-upper 60s. Winds W 5-10 mph.

It’s a brief break from rain and storm chances as the chance does increase again late Monday afternoon through Tuesday as highs remain in the 60s. Still some differences in the models on the temperatures forecast so don’t be surprised to see adjustments being made.

_______________

Taking Action:

1. Stay weather aware with our storm chances these next couple nights and the potential for severe weather.

2. Despite cloud cover for most spots today and tomorrow, with winds generally less than 10 mph still won’t be bad to spend time outdoors.

3. Sunday will be the better of the two days this weekend with much lighter winds and plenty of sun.