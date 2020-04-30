Thursday forecast: A pleasant day ahead

After a windy day yesterday, winds will stay around 10 mph or less today for many spots. There may be some spots that get a gust up to 15 mph but certainly beats yesterday.

Temperatures will be warming back up through Saturday before cooling down to more seasonal temperatures Sunday and for much of next week.

Speaking of next week there does remain uncertainty especially for temperatures beginning Wednesday. One model is indicating a warm up after Tuesday while the other model keeps the temperatures similar if not slightly cooler than Tuesday so don’t be surprised if the forecast changes in the coming days as confidence increases.

As far as rain is concerned, there is one outlier model that has rain trying to develop as early as late Saturday afternoon however most models have the rain developing Saturday night. Will continue the rain chance into the day on Sunday mainly in the morning. Then looking ahead to next week there does remain some uncertainty on the timing of rain Monday and Tuesday so will put a storm chance in for both days however it won’t be a washout. One model also has some rain developing late Thursday but will keep it dry until Thursday night into at least Friday morning.

Today sunny with highs in the mid-upper 70s. Winds NW 5-10 mph.

Tonight mostly clear with lows in the low-mid 50s. Winds SE around 5 mph.

Tomorrow there will be some clouds from time to time so will go with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 80s. Winds S 15-25 mph.

Despite clouds at times on Saturday, the warmer start Saturday vs Friday will lead to a slightly warmer day. Highs more in the low-mid 80s (there are indications that areas near I-35 could even be in the mid-upper 80s).

With showers/storms developing Saturday night and lasting into Sunday morning we’ll continue with clouds although some late day sun on Sunday is possible. Highs will be cooler in the mid 70s on Sunday. Winds should remain around 10 mph or less all weekend and the risk for severe weather is very low to no risk so lightning would be the only hazard.

The on and off storms continue early next work week as temperatures remain seasonal.

________________________

Taking Action:

Stay updated with the forecast, no immediate actions are required at this time.