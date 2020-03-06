Three new leaders inducted into the Topeka Business Hall of Fame

Three Topeka business leaders were added to the Topeka Business Hall of Fame Thursday night at the Ramada Hotel & Convention Center.

Dr. Shekhar Challa - Ken Daniel - and David Porterfield make up this year's class.

There's a big similarity between all four laureates - hard work.

Dr. Challa is the president and CEO of Kansas Medical Clinic.

Ken Daniel is the founder of Midway Wholesale of Topeka.

David Porterfield owns and runs Porterfield's Flowers and Gift Shop.

Junior Achievement of Kansas says the group was chosen for demonstrating its three pillars: financial literacy, workforce readiness, and entrepreneurship.