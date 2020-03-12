Three new Coronavirus cases in Kansas

KDHE announced there are three new presumptive positive cases in Johnson County.

The three new cases brings the total to four in Kansas.

KDHE says none of the cases have any connection to the first case, a Johnson County woman who was diagnosed last weekend.

"Right now, there is no community spread,” Dr. Lee Norman, KDHE Secretary, said. “The cases in Kansas are here because of transmission elsewhere. However, Kansans should remain vigilant. It’s important to live your lives, but it’s also important to take basic precautions like exercising good hygiene practices. It is up to each of us to do our part.”

All three patients are men between the ages of 35 and 65 and had been to a conference together in Florida in February.

Other conference participants have been diagnosed with coronavirus. None of their symptoms are serious.

This is a developing story. We'll have more as it becomes available.