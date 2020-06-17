Three more states added to COVID-19 travel restriction list

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says it has added three states to the COVID-19 travel quarantine list.

Alabama, Arizona and Arkansas have been added to the KDHE travel quarantine list while Connecticut, Illinois, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York and Rhode Island have been removed from the travel quarantine list.

Those that should quarantine for 14 days, according to KDHE, are those that have traveled to:

Maryland on or after May 12.

Alabama, Arizona and Arkansas on or after June 17.

Been on a cruise ship or river cruise on or after March 15.

International travel on or after March 15.

Others that should quarantine are those that have received notification from public health officials that they may be a close contact of a laboratory confirmed case of COVID-19.

For more information on the COVID-19 travel restrictions visit the KDHE website.

