Three city positions eliminated as part of cost-cutting measures

Three administrative positions at the city of Topeka are being eliminated as part of cost-cutting measures brought about by the coronavirus pandemic and a drop in tax revenues, WIBW-TV has learned.

The positions that are being eliminated are those of deputy city manager Doug Gerber; director of neighborhood relations Sasha Haehn; and emergency management coordinator Jim Green.

A city official told 13 NEWS on Tuesday morning that the individuals weren't being fired, but that their positions were being eliminated as a result of budget restructuring.

The decision to eliminate the positions was a difficult one, the official said.

City manager Brent Troout said in March that the city was facing a potential budget shortfall of between $6.5 million and $11 million this fiscal year, which ends Dec. 31.

Trout ordered all city management and executive employees to take a 3 percent pay cut iin April.

He also asked all unions, including police and firefighters, to consider doing the same. However, action on that proposal was delayed for 60 days on April 24.

Meanwhile, all 10 members of Topeka's governing body voted April 21 to enact a 6 percent pay cut for themselves.

Haehn's last day was this past Friday, the official said. Gerber and Green were to continue in their positions for a few weeks.

