Three charged with drug possession in Hoyt

Three men have been charged with drug possession after Hoyt traffic violation says Hoyt Police Department.

Officers say they stopped a Ford F-150 in the city of Hoyt for a traffic violation. Chief of Police, Dan Wentling, says that upon further investigation officers located what they believed to be narcotics inside the vehicle.

According to the Police Department, Jack Moore, 55, of Kansas City, was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, speeding and no proof of insurance.

The Department says the passengers, Stephen Oswalt, 32, of Atchison, and Donald Harvey, 28, of Willis, were also arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to Chief Wentling, all three were booked into the Jackson County Correctional Facility and subsequently charged with allegedly entering contraband into a correctional facility.