Three bikes stolen from local shop

Three high-end bikes were stolen from a Topeka bike shop Monday morning.

Capp's Bike Shop and Fitness on SW 29th and Topeka reported the theft Monday.

The thief made off with a Super Commuter 8, Creo, and Trek Stache 5.

Owner Chris Armstrong says it happened around 1 a.m., and that the perpetrator targeted a wall weakened by construction and water damage.

"We have bars in the windows up front, and due to the construction we have water damage coming in, and then they had to cut the sheet rock," Armstrong said. "So, they noticed that it was just sheet rock and a window to kick in, and easy grab access and out the door."

The Trek Stache is a mountain bike while the other two are electric models.