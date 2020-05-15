Three arrested on drug charges in Topeka

Three people are in custody following a disturbance on the 2700 block of Southeast 41st Street.

Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a disturbance on Southeast 41st Street on May 13.

Upon arrival deputies made contact with four people and located a firearm that was allegedly involved in the disturbance.

Further investigation revealed almost one pound of marijuana, almost 100 tablets of Xanax and 200 tablets of ecstasy.

During the investigation deputies were able to determine that drug use was not the cause of the disturbance.

Dylan J. Yalamantes, 25; Kayley C. McDaniel, 21 and Adam D. Erickson, 22, all from Topeka, were arrested and booked into Shawnee County Department of Corrections on charges of possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of a stimulant with intent to distribute and possession of a depressant with intent to distribute.

