Three arrested in Riley Co in connection to 2019 murder

Three men are arrested in Manhattan in connection with first-degree murder.

Dylan Allan Hitsman, 20, of Abilene; Jaylon Mathew Hitsman, 20, of Manhattan; and Shamar Sedrick Sutton, 45, of Manhattan were all arrested on Thursday in connection to a Nov. 1 shooting.

The three were arrested for first-degree murder, aggravated assault; aggravated battery; and criminal discharge of a firearm. Sutton also was booked in connection with aggravated robbery, while Dylan Hitsman and Jaylon Hitsman were booked in connection with attempted aggravated robbery.

All three are being held on $250,000 bond.

On Nov. 4, 2019, Riley Co. Attorney Barry Wilkerson filed formal charges against Richard Goens, 29. Goens faces counts of First Degree Felony Murder, Attempted Aggravated Robbery, Aggravated Battery and Aggravated Assault.

Riley County Police say Goens allegedly shot Tanner Zamecnik, 24, of Manhattan. Zamecnik was found around 10 p.m. Nov. 1 in the 1400 block of Cambridge Place. RCPD said another person was taken to the hospital with injuries.

According to the criminal complaint, Goens approached the vehicle Zamecnik was in with a handgun, and tried to steal cash and marijuana, "but failed in the perpetration thereof or was prevented or intercepted in executing said crime."