Three Sedgwick County COVID-19 clusters closed

Three COVID-19 clusters in Sedgwick County (two businesses and one church) are no longer active and considered closed, the County said Saturday. These three clusters accounted for 26 COVID-19 cases. There are seven clusters of COVID-19 still active in the community.

A cluster is considered active until all cases have been recovered for at least two consecutive 14-day periods.

Cumulatively, there are 27 cases associated with the churches clusters; 129 cases associated with the long-term care clusters; there are 25 cases linked to the business clusters; and 53 cases related to the correctional facility cluster.