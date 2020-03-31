Three Lansing staff members test positive for COVID-19

Three staff members at Lansing Correctional Facility tested positive for COVID-19, the Kansas Dept. of Corrections announced Tuesday.

The staff includes one man over 20 and two women over 40.

KDOC says they have been in consultation with KDHE on how to address the situation. That has led them to investigate which staff and residents have been in close contact with the infected staff, notifying and moving those who have, and monitoring everyone else for coronavirus symptoms.

“With a virus that moves and changes as quickly as the coronavirus we anticipated that this day may come,” KDOC Secretary Jeff Zmuda said. “With the support and guidance of KDHE and Governor Kelly, and the hard work of our staff members, we are ready to care for our residents and those we serve in the community.”