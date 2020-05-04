Three juveniles destroy property at the Kansas Juvenile Correctional Complex

Three juveniles housed at the Kansas Juvenile Correctional Complex damaged property in their unit on Saturday after not following instructions from staff.

According to a news release, the three juvenile offenders refused to obey directions from staff on Saturday and tore up an officer's workstation.

The incident began just before seven o'clock Saturday and was cleared up just over an hour later.

The incident ended following a verbal directive from the Superintendent and when the three juveniles sat down in chairs and waited for staff to escort them out of the unit.

Photos show broken desk drawers, damaged electronic equipment, tossed supplies and and three broken windows.

There was no force used and no one was injured.

The Kansas Department of Corrections Enforcement, Apprehension and Investigation Unit is looking into the cause of the incident.

Recommended charges to the Shawnee County District Attorney are expected later this week.