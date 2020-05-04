Thousands without power after strong storms sweep through area

Multiple reports of downed power lines and trees are coming in after strong storms swept through northeast Kansas Monday morning.

As of 9:24 a.m., Evergy reported 3,846 customers without power in Shawnee and Wabaunsee Counties.

Most of the outages in Shawnee County are in West Topeka and in downtown.

TPD reports several traffic lights out due to the power outage. Treat those as a 4-way stop.

Do not approach or drive over power lines. They could be live and hurt you.

The Shawnee County Sheriff also reports a semi overturned at 24 Highway and Huxman Road, possibly due to strong winds.

No word on when electricity is expected to be restored.