Thousands of bees swarm Arizona family’s porch

Mother nature has provided an Arizona family with the best home security system ever – a huge swarm of bees.

Thousands of bees set off a Ring doorbell alarm while swarming the front entrance of an Arizona home.

There are so many of them that they tripped the alarm on the Harper family’s Ring doorbell camera.

Experts at Mountain View Pest Control said it’s swarming season and there’s a possibility the bees will fly away on their own in the next day or so.

But if they start building honeycomb in the walls or if they're Africanized bees, the family will have more to worry about with the pollinators on their porch.

The Harpers told their property management company about the bees, but soon found out the company set up an appointment with an exterminator.

The family is waiting to see if they can find someone to come and remove the bees without killing them.

