Third resident at Lansing Correctional Facility dies from COVID-19

A resident at Lansing Correctional Facility is dead Monday after testing positive for COVID-19.

According to a news release, the male resident, whose name is not being released, was over the age of 50 and tested positive for the virus on Friday, May 1.

He was transferred to Providence Medical Center the same day.

The news release states, "the individual was serving an 85-month sentence for charges including aggravated indecent liberties with a child, lewd fondling/touching; child less than 14. He had been imprisoned with the Kansas Department of Corrections (KDOC) since July 2018".

His death is officially listed as natural causes.