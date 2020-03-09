Third defendant sentenced to prison for counterfeiting $100 bills

John Sebestyen, 51, of California, was sentenced today to 37 months in prison for "washing" $1 bills to produce counterfeit $100 bills in Kansas. He was also ordered to pay $19,900 in restitution.

Sebestyen was the third of three defendants sentenced in the case. Two co-defendants already were sentenced: Courtney Campbell, 38, of Bouse, Arizona and Steven Escamilla, 31, of Laguna Hills, Calif.

According to documents filed in court, an employee at a hotel in Overland Park called police to report that the defendants, who were staying at the hotel, were acting suspiciously. They deposited trash in containers away from their rooms that contained evidence of ciminal activity.

The defendants washed the ink off $1 bills and reprinted them to look like $100 bills. They used the counterfeit bills to buy items from stores in the Kansas City metro area, including Target and Ulta Beauty. In some cases, they returned the items and received refunds in genuine currency.