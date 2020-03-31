Third confirmed Coronavirus case in Riley Co

Riley Co. confirmed its third case of Coronavirus Tuesday morning in a press release.

The 57-year-old man, currently in the ICU, was presenting symptoms when he showed up to the emergency room at Ascension Via Christi Hospital on Friday.

The man had recently traveled to a church meeting in the Kansas City area, according to Vivienne Uccello, Lead Public Information Officer for Riley Co. His family, who are not currently showing any symptoms, are self-quarantining at home.

Riley Co. officials are still trying to figure out exactly where he may have gone before contacting COVID-19 and anywhere he may have gone after.