Thermo Fisher Scientific to increase production by millions of test tubes weekly

Senator Jerry Moran gave thanks to Thermo Fisher Scientific for announcing a new federal contract “to provide highly specialized viral transport media (VTM) for COVID-19 sample collection.”

The public-private partnership between Thermo Fisher and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services will exponentially expand testing capabilities within the United States.

“Widespread testing is a necessary component for safely opening the American economy and returning our lives to normal,” says Sen. Moran. “I applaud Thermo Fisher for committing to produce additional test tubes and am proud that Kansas manufacturing can play an important role in addressing our nation’s testing shortage.”

The Thermo Fisher announcement says that the goal is to:

Ensure accuracy of COVID-19 test results, VTM must be made

and dispensed into tubes in a clean environment. The VTM is

currently being produced at its site in Lenexa, which meets this

requirement, and has increased production from 50,000 to more

than 1 million VTM-filled tubes

per week.

The company has also expanded capacity in Lenexa with a new

$40 million facility dedicated to the sole production of VTM and

quality control. The added space and increased protocols will all

allow the company to scale production to more than 8 million VTM-

filled tubes per week.

Thermo Fisher plans to complete the new facility in their third

quarter and expects that it will create about 300 new full-time jobs.

“Kansans never fail to step up in our country’s time of need and this is no different,” says Sen. Moran. “Thermo Fisher’s ability to manufacture test tubes and significantly increase production in the next couple of weeks is an important step in making certain Americans can feel secure in their health and safely return to work.”

