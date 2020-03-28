There are creative ways to stay active outdoors

Gyms are closed and many are trying to find creative ways to be active inside their home.

13S Danielle Martin explains ways on how to stay active outside the gym and shares new ways to feel a sweat while being outdoors.

There's only so many home exercises that you can do.

Many have seen the push-up challenge on social media, encouraging friends and family to join in.

But, for some people that may not be enough.

Health officials say you can take advantage of the outdoors but with social distancing, "Walk, take a bike ride, it really does help make you feel better when you do those things, even if you're not used to walking, just walk a block. But again, only walk with your household members."

If you are looking for something different, you can start with basic exercises.

Danielle says it's important to start stretching first and then set yourself a short timer.

Simple exercises like shuffle squats, step-ups, and walking lunges will get the job done and get your heart rate pumping.

If that is too easy for you, get creative by filling a backpack with books or anything you can find around your house and do some weight training exercises.

Elevated tricep dips, bicep curls, and a little bit of cardio using your backpack can be a challenge.

It's important to keep water near you.

Danielle says in times like this, it's best to stay active safely and to eat healthy while working out daily.

Try to perform each exercise for 30 seconds for three rounds, for 4-5 times a week.

These exercises should help break up your routine while you're staying at home.