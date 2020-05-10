The White Linen reopen doors the first time for Mother's Day

On this year's Mother's day, people found ways to make their mother's feel special outside their homes.

Autumn's mother, Brittany Peterson says she was surprised by her husband's plans to actually dine inside one of her favorite restaurants.

"It feels amazing because being in quarantine I have made every single meal for several days," Peterson emphasized. "He just told me that we were coming out for lunch and didn't tell me where and we ended up here and, -so it feels good that this is one meal that I don't have to make."

Some restaurants are only allowing take out orders on this Mothers day, but The White Linen reopened its doors for the first time for this special occasion.

"This last week was like when everybody else opened up," Chef Adam VanDonge and Owner of The White Linen explained. "We kind of post-poned it for a whole another week, just to open up. I mean it couldn't be a better day to open up than Mother's Day."

"We were glad to finally be able to go out and eat again that's one of the things we like to do," Brittany's husband added.

Chef Adam VanDonge says they arranged two separate seatings, one at 10 A.M. and the other at 12 P.M. to give proper distance between tables.

"Tables are a lot spaced out more, we go from setting 34 people to 20 seats, so its a lot more space out. We did the two seatings just because we knew Mothers Day is a big day," Chef VanDonge said.

One mother says she felt comfortable to dine inside.

"We felt comfortable knowing that, obviously its not super crowded in there and we know that he's been taking certain precautions," Melanie said.

Mothers had a chance to enjoy a light brunch along with specialty drinks and Chef VanDonge says he hopes all mothers feel appreciated.

"We expect people to come in here and forget about all the virus stuff going on," Chef VanDonge said. "It's nice, people came in today, very relaxed like they didn't have mask on, we took the proper precautions, we wore gloves and stuff, but that's why I couldn't ask for a better day to open just because it is a special day."

The White Linen will start having full dine-in service starting on Tuesday during regular hours.


