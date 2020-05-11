The Topeka Zoo welcomes "Friends of the Zoo Members" on Thursday

The Topeka Zoo welcomes back its first visitors Thursday, May 14th, but to "Friends of the Zoo Members" only.

"When we open this week on Thursday, we're just really doing a soft opening for members, that's one strategy to reduce contact," Zoo Director Brendan Wiley explained.

Individual tickets will start selling May 18th with a 500 guest limit until Shawnee County enters phase two.

"When you come during phase one and phase two at least all the staff that you'll see will be wearing mask, we also strongly encourage people that come here to also wear a mask," Wiley said.

But, Wiley says those aren't the only changes you'll see.

"One of the things we're doing with our plan is doing a single directional flow at least through the early stages of reopening," Wiley explained. "There wont be any buildings open except for one bathroom and just a pass through Camp Cawabunga."

The zoo will allow more access in its second phase, when they’ll increase the cap to 900 guests.

"Some of our restrictions will loosen up also. Will open a couple more buildings, will open additional bathrooms, playgrounds and even drinking fountains but we're really going to let the county's health department take the initiative on when we're ready to do that," Wiley said.

Even with the new changes, Wiley says the zoo is a great place to get fresh air, "Its still an opportunity for people to get out and do something different. As we gradually reopen, its a chance to get out, be outside, see the wildlife."

The Rolling Hills Zoo in Salina plans their reopening plan Friday May 22nd and Manhattan's Sunset Zoo is still working out its plans.

You can find more information on the Topeka Zoo guidelines here.

