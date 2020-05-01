The Kansas Farm Bureau endorsed political candidates

The Kansas Farm Bureau announced endorsements this week for a trio of candidates.

The advocates for rural Kansas are supporting former Lieutenant Governor Tracey Mann for Kansas' first congressional district race. That's where incumbent Roger Marshall is seeking a senate seat.

The Farm Bureau endorsed Marshall in that race. They chose him over fellow GOP candidates Kris Kobach, Susan Wagle, and Dave Lindstrom.

In the second congressional district, the organization endorsed state treasurer Jake LaTurner over the incumbent Steve Watkins, which required two-thirds of their board's approval.

The organization said they appreciate the candidates' proactive work for farmers and agriculture.