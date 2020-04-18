The Downtown Farmer's Market enforces safety measures for shoppers

Kansans still have a chance to shop for fresh produce, but shoppers must shop with caution.

The Downtown Farmer's Market is considered an essential business and they have safety measures in place to make it safe for shoppers.

The Farmer's Market opened to the public for the second weekend this month.

"A lot of people have said, this feels so much better than the grocery store," vendor of Farmers Market, Erica and Victor Gruebler said.

They've taken necessary precautions with respecting the COVID-19 six foot rule.

"We are really, really practicing social distancing, hand sanitizers at each vendor booth," Mary Tyler, Manager of Topeka Farmers Market explained. "There's no table cloths, anything and everything we can do to keep sanitation and keep things clean."

Most shoppers and vendors were wearing masks and gloves, but for shoppers who did not, they were covered.

"If people come without them, I have plenty to give them," Tyler said. "They are so happy to be out in the open, fresh air, getting to buy fresh food, produce, honey- so yeah customers are just thrilled that we're open."

During the coronavirus pandemic, Mary says there was push back on whether the farmers market should open.

"Other people were like it's a social event, so me being the market manager, I have to go around, if there people that start visiting, I do have to tell them, they can not, you have to keep on moving," she explained. "The big reason why we pushed to be open is a lot of our growers, they have been planting for months in advance to get ready for this, so now they have green houses, and they have a lot of product that's full and it's ready to be sold."

One vendor says they don't want their product to go to waste.

"We're also here to provide food security for people because when food is grown locally, when people can buy food from their neighbors then it is secure and that's important to us, we want to help people out to get to good food too," Gruebler said.

But, Mary says only essential vendors such as food and farmers are allowed at this time, "The craft vendors they are itching to come back in, but they also understand that we can't until this is lifted."

In the mean time, shoppers have enjoyed the fresh produce and honey.

"We've also gotten a lot of positive feedback from people and they appreciate that we press through, with that is what keeps us going, the positive people," Tyler said.

The Farmer's Market is scheduled to remain open every Saturday until November 7th.

