The Burlingame Good Kid making Bracelets for Heroes

We’re happy to share the news of how Good Kids in our 13 News viewing area are putting the creative talents to work during the COVID pandemic. 10-year old Chloe Suddarth of Burlingame has been busy during this out of classroom time making bracelets for heroes.

That’s the name of the organization she’s created. Chloe has made and sent out more than 550 of her bracelets over the last two weeks. The recipients include the StormontVail and St. Francis ER teams, Cotton O’Neil Cancer, the Lincoln OBGYN Center near our Topeka hospitals.. even the Children’s Mercy Trauma Team. 100 family members around Wichita are wearing her hero bracelets, and lots of her fans right there in Burlingame are sporting them too.

Chloe’s reach is now extending to health care workers on the front lines of the battle at hospitals in New York and Seattle, so the big hug from this soon to be 5th grader at Burlingame Elementary is about to go coast to coast!

Her proud mom Traci — and Chloe, too — invite you to follow her journey at their “Bracelets for Heroes” page on Facebook. We hope you’ll also check out our WIBW Good Kids Facebook and the Good Kids section of WIBW.com to see some of the outstanding kids and teens we’ve honored this school year.