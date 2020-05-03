The Blind Tiger is ready for its customers to return on Monday

Customers are welcome to enter into restaurants on Monday with restaurants allowing their dining areas to open.

Blind Tiger Brewery and Restaurant are preparing for their customers to return with new seating arrangements.

"We're getting ready for tomorrow and getting everything set up so that we can welcome in folks who want to drink Blind Tiger beer, and eat Blind Tiger food," owner, Jay Ives emphasized. "We are a big place we have 350 chairs so will have something like 175 chairs for guests coming in. We have a deck that normally serves 50 and it will be set up for about 24."

The dining and patio areas will open Monday at half-capacity.

"We have taken half the tables out of the Blind Tiger so we can have the six foot distancing, and will be spacing groups out away from each other as the governor has requested," Ives explained.

He says customers are welcome to come as they are, "If they feel more comfortable, people are welcome to wear masks and gloves, but we're not requiring it."

Each table will be wipe down and each chair will be sanitized before each other sits down between seating's.

"We've been doing deep cleaning and fixing the place up and remodeling in many different ways," Ives said.

But, when customers receive their food, it will be served quickly.

"We read the governors order and it says incidental or short term closeness, less than the 6 feet is okay, and so a server long enough to put a plate down in front of a person, we think that's within the order," Ives explained.

Jay says the last few weeks have not been easy for their employees and most are eager to get back to work.

"We had maybe a skeleton crew working, maybe 20-25 people and then when our PPP loan came through couple weeks ago, we called back everybody that we could and everybody on our staff who wanted to work and was willing to come in," Ives said. "All the staff is really excited to welcome guests back in."

Blind Tiger will open Monday during regular business hours from 11 A.M to 9 P.M.

