Textron announces new apprenticeship program

Governor Laura Kelly was in Wichita Tuesday for a press conference at Textron Aviation.

Textron announced a new apprenticeship program in association with WSU Tech and the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers.

The program offers students a full time job tooling, which means using the tools needed for aircraft manufacturing, and pays for the costs to obtain a tooling associate's degree at WSU Tech.

The program, made possible by a grant from the Kansas Department of Commerce, is geared towards finding young tooling technicians.

"It's important because these skills are beginning to leave our workplace, so at Textron Aviation its a great example, 78 percent of the tooling employees are currently or will be eligible for retirement over the next five years," WSU Tech President Sheree Utash said.

The program's first class will have 15 students and begins March 23.