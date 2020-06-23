Texas woman killed in SUV-semi crash in southwestern Kansas

A Texas woman was killed Monday evening when the sport utility vehicle she was driving collided with a semi-trailer in southwestern Kansas, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 6:15 p.m. on US-54 highway, about 2 miles southwest of Fowler in Meade County.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2007 Ford Edge was westbound on US-54 when it went left of center and collided with an eastbound 2015 Freightliner semi-trailer.

The Ford then spun around was was hit by a 2017 Volvo semi that also was traveling east on US-54.

The driver of the Ford, Verna L. Mandrell, 48, of Lubbock, Texas, was pronounced dead at the scene. The patrol said Mandrell was wearing a seat belt.

The driver of the Freightliner semi, Aman D. Singh, 41, of Turlock, Calif., and the driver of the Volvo semi, Jagpreet Singh, 28, of Ripon, Calif., were both reported uninjured.

The patrol said both of the semi drivers were wearing their seat belts.