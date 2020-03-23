Texas moves to ban most abortions due to virus outbreak

The governor and attorney general of Texas are moving to ban most abortions in the state during the coronavirus outbreak. They say abortions don't qualify as essential surgeries.

Failure to comply with the order can result in fines and jail time. The issue also has flared in Ohio, where abortion clinics have received letters ordering them to cease all non-essential surgical abortions. However, representatives of Ohio clinics said that they are in compliance with the health director's order, and planned to continue providing abortions.