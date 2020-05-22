Texas Rep. Henry Cuellar discusses managing trade at the border during the pandemic

Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-TX) said he has been working with Customs and Border Protection and Mexican leaders to deal with trade between the U.S. and Mexico during the coronavirus pandemic.

Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-TX) discusses managing trade between the U.S. and Mexico during the pandemic. (Source: Gray DC)

Cuellar also talks about the importance of Texas Gov. Gregg Abbott allocating the anti-viral drug remdesivir to Laredo hospitals.

Watch the full interview above.

